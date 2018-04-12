Biffa Award seeks new partnership projects to fund

Biffa Award has opened a new funding opportunity that will see it support projects to improve a built or natural environment, with priority given to those run in partnership.

The new Partnerships funding opportunity will offer between £250,000 and £750,000 annually to projects that are within 15 miles of a significant Biffa Group Limited operation or active Biffa Landfill site.

Preference will be given to projects:

Where Biffa Award is the majority funder

That work in partnership with other organisations

That engage with people through improving their knowledge of the asset

Projects chosen must fit into one of two themes: the “Built Environment” and the “Natural Environment”.

Under the “Built Environment” theme, Biffa Award will be looking for projects that aim to revive, modernise and improve facilities such as cultural, heritage or visitor centres.

Those chosen under the “Natural Environment” theme will aim to restore or improve the natural environment, with the Award supporting projects working to relevant country level biodiversity strategies, such as Biodiversity 2020: A strategy for England’s Wildlife and ecosystem services; or a Local Biodiversity Action Plan target.

Examples of previously funded Natural Environment projects include Scottish Beaver Trial, delivered by Scottish Wildlife Trust and the Bare and Eroding Peat Project, delivered by The Friend of the North Pennines AONB.

Examples of previously funded Built Environment projects include the Biffa Award Welcome Building at Westonbirt Arboretum; and Biffa Award Land Speed Record Exhibition at Coventry Transport Museum.

Gillian French, Biffa Award Head of Grants, said:

“Biffa Award already supports an incredibly diverse range of projects. It is exciting that now the potential is there for us to support some even bigger partnerships that will create significant positive change to communities and the environment on a potentially national scale.”

Biffa Award started in 1997, when Biffa Group Ltd decided to donate landfill tax credits to The Wildlife Trusts to administer under the fund name Biffa Award. Since 1997, Biffa Award has awarded grants totalling more than £165 million to thousands of community and environmental projects across the UK. The programme administers money donated by Biffa Group Ltd through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Main image: Life Science Centre, Newcastle – a previous large-scale project funded by Biffa Award.