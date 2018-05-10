Grants available to support communities, culture and education in London

A grants scheme designed to change the lives of Londoners and improve the environment is now open again for applications.

The Central Grants Programme is a grants scheme from the City of London Corporation. It supports community, cultural, environmental, educational and employment projects across London.

Applications for funding from three of its programmes are now invited:

Education and Employment

Inspiring London through Culture

Stronger Communities.

The funding scheme is open to charitable and educational organisations, and for certain programmes, individuals.

Stronger communities

Grants issued through the ‘Stronger Communities’ theme will be awarded to projects or services that are being delivered for the benefit of communities or residents within the City of London and its housing estates across seven London boroughs.

Inspiring London through culture

These grants will fund a wide range of organisations, large and small, which “enrich the Square Mile’s cultural offer” and which need extra support or sponsorship to help initiatives to develop.

In March 2017 eight cultural projects were the first to be awarded funding through the Central Grants Programme. They were awarded a total of £47,332 through the ‘Inspiring London Through Culture’ round of funding.

The funding went to a range or projects, from a unique Easter performance about the resurrection of Christ taking place at St Paul’s Cathedral to the expansion of a family festival offering architecturally inspired activities and workshops in the Square Mile.

Education and employment support

Grants issued through the ‘Education and employment support’ theme will be awarded to further the education of people attending or proposing to attend secondary, further or higher educational institutions.

Grants are also available to staff at maintained schools and academies in London for studies which furthers their development as teachers.

City Bridge Trust

The Central Grants programme is run by City Bridge Trust for the City of London Corporation.

Alison Gowman, Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s City Bridge Trust committee, said: “This programme is hugely diverse, looking to benefit a wide range of areas in London, from people and places, to culture and communities.

“It’s a great opportunity for charities and educational organisations across the capital and now is the time to apply, to set a small bit of time aside to make potentially a huge difference.”

Deadlines for applications

The deadlines for funding applications are: