Applications open for London Small Theatres Grants Scheme

Posted by on 31 August 2018 in News
The Small Theatres Grants Scheme is offering awards of up to £5,000 to small theatres in which are undertaking building projects.

The capital scheme was set up following the London Assembly investigation led by Tom Copley AM into the challenges facing the capital’s small theatres and its July 2013 report Centre Stage: Supporting small theatres in the capital

Priorities include projects that:

  • address urgent building repairs
  • improve operational viability
  • introduce environmental improvements
  • enhance physical accessibility

The scheme can also be used to help lever in other sources of investment, “particularly philanthropic support”. 
 

Exterior of The Playground Theatre

The Playground Theatre is a beneficiary of funding from the Theatres Trust.

The funding is open to small independent, commercial, subsidised and amateur theatres, and open air venues. Applications to the London Small Theatres Grants Scheme close at noon on 15 October 2018.

