Applications open for London Small Theatres Grants Scheme

The London Small Theatres Grants Scheme is offering awards of up to £5,000 to small theatres in London which are undertaking building projects.

The capital funding scheme was set up following the London Assembly investigation led by Tom Copley AM into the challenges facing the capital’s small theatres and its July 2013 report Centre Stage: Supporting small theatres in the capital.

Priorities include projects that:

address urgent building repairs

improve operational viability

introduce environmental improvements

enhance physical accessibility

The scheme can also be used to help lever in other sources of investment, “particularly philanthropic support”.



The funding is open to small independent, commercial, subsidised and amateur theatres, and open air venues. Applications to the London Small Theatres Grants Scheme close at noon on 15 October 2018.