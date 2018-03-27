Well Pharmacy donates almost £1m of glasses to local UK causes

Independent pharmacy chain Well Pharmacy has donated close to one million pounds worth of Foster Grant sunglasses and reading glasses through its first product donation to In Kind Direct.

Well Pharmacy donated over 35,000 Foster Grant sunglasses and reading glasses, with a total estimated retail value of £946,000 to In Kind Direct, which distributes consumer goods donated by companies to UK charities.

More than 125 charities and not-for-profit groups have benefitted, including:

Making Communities Work and Grow, a support service for young disadvantaged people based in Kensington, London

Community Gateway Association, a community focused housing association managing 6,200 homes in Preston, Lancashire

Mencap in Sheffield, which supports and improves the lives of people with learning disabilities, and their families and carers

James Williams, Deputy CEO of In Kind Direct, said:

“Following the generous donation of Foster Grant eyewear from Well Pharmacy, 125 charities and not for profit groups across the UK have already benefited, including those working in some of our most disadvantaged communities. Product donations like this can change people’s lives and I’d like to personally thank Well for their continued support.”

Sophie Baldock, Engagement Manager at Well, added:

“As a community pharmacy, our main goal is to improve the health and wellbeing of local residents, and we are delighted to have been able to help community members by donating Foster Grant eyewear. It is fantastic to see our donation benefit so many people across the UK.”

In Kind Direct was founded in 1997 by HRH The Prince of Wales to help companies donate their surplus consumer goods to UK charities working in the UK and overseas. To date it has distributed more than £185 million worth of products donated by over 1,000 companies to more than 9,000 charities.

Image: Mencap Sheffield. Copyright Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com