Mind’s retail arm pilots contactless donation terminals

Minds Matter, the retail arm of Mind, is working with Santander in a pilot of contactless donation terminals in 10 of its UK shops to bolster donations.

The 12-month programme started on 16 February with the terminals funded by Santander Corporate & Commercial during the pilot. Santander has been the banking partner for a number of Mind’s retail shops since 2014 and if the pilot is successful, the contactless terminals could be rolled out across more of Mind’s 158 shops in the UK.

Santander Corporate & Commercial works with a number of UK charities and has charity banking offering that provides discounted transactional banking for registered charities, as well as international payment and foreign exchange services, access to the Post Office to pay-in cash deposits, a payments solution allowing donors to make regular payments at Post Office and Payzone outlets, and deposit solutions for charities with surplus cash.

“The contactless trial with Mind is a demonstration of Santander’s deep commitment to the charity sector by providing innovative solutions to help organisations generate much needed donations and tackle the challenge associated with the decline in cash. Through our relationship with Elavon, Santander will support the contactless donation revolution.”

