Fundraising Regulator seeks feedback on website

The Fundraising Regulator has launched an online survey asking for feedback on its website from both the charity sector and the public.

According to the Regulator, the website has grown rapidly since its launch and it is looking to make improvements that will make it easier for charities and members of the public to find information and use the different systems the Regulator has in place.

As well as accessing the Code of Fundraising Practice, information about the Regulator and advice about safer giving, charities can complete their registration with the Regulator through the website, with the fundraising levy a separate process. For the public, complaints about fundraising can be completed via the website whilst the Fundraising Preference Service remains a separate feature.

The Regulator believes that integrating some of these processes would allow for a better experience for those that need to access the information and services it offers.

The survey can be completed via the Fundraising Regulator’s website or via a direct link.

Stephen Dunmore, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator said: