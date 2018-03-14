Celebrity round-up: who’s supporting which causes this month

As the stars line up in #GBBO tent to raise funds for Stand up to Cancer, we take a look at who else is supporting charities in and around March.

Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

A whole host of celebrities are battling it out with their baking in the #GBBO tent for Stand Up to Cancer this month. Stacey Solomon, Nick Hewer, Perri Kiely and Ricky Wilson competed against each other this week (13 March) with others taking part including Bill Turnbull, Harry Hill, Martin Kemp and Melanie Sykes.

2 Weeks to go ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Come see @KatiePrice v @KerryKatona7 as Managers in this celebrity football match @Sellebrity_UK at Cheltenham Town FC @CTFCofficial for @TheBHF @MAA_Charity Sunday 25th March New stand/seats just opened book now!! https://t.co/oIEkR09nCR pic.twitter.com/kpP314WZyq — Sellebrity™ (@Sellebrity_UK) March 11, 2018

Kerry Katona, Katie Price & Midlands Air Ambulance

Kerry Katona and Katie Price have been named as the managers for Sellebrity Soccer’s first celebrity football match of the year, which takes place on 25 March in aid of Midlands Air Ambulance and British Heart Foundation. The match will take place at Cheltenham Town FC, with players including Dean Gaffney, Callum Best and Stephen Graham.

Anthony Head & Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has appointed two new official Ambassadors, actor Anthony Head and canine behaviourist Sarah Fisher. Both Sarah and Anthony have been closely involved with the charity for more than 20 years, and their appointment sees them join existing Battersea Ambassadors Paul O’Grady, Amanda Holden, David Gandy and Dame Jacqueline Wilson.

Elaine Paige & Royal Voluntary Service

Elaine Paige OBE has joined the Royal Voluntary Service as ambassador. According to the charity, she will play a pivotal role, alongside existing Royal Voluntary Service Ambassadors Felicity Kendal CBE, Wayne Sleep (OBE), Dame Patricia Routledge (DBE) and Phillip Schofield, in promoting the work the charity does helping communities and hospitals through its 25,000 volunteers.

Some great photos of @natimbruglia from our fundraising gig on Tuesday – having so much fun with a packed audience! #ThrowbackThursday@RogerGoodgroves pic.twitter.com/5pRqa5ID66 — Ethiopiaid (@Ethiopiaid) March 1, 2018

Natalie Imbruglia & Ethiopiaid

On 27 February, Ethiopiaid held a fundraiser concert at Bush Hall, London. The event was headlined by Natalie Imbruglia, with an appearance by James Reed and supported by Joy Crookes. Over £20,000 was raised to support Ethiopiaid’s projects in education, maternal health, and gender-based violence among others.

Caprice, Debbie McGee, Sheila Hancock & Brain Tumour Research

Caprice (main image) is leading this year’s Wear A Hat Day, which returns on Thursday 29 March alongside Debbie McGee (above) and Sheila Hancock. The stars are joining supporters, clinicians, researchers and MPs in a programme of charity events in the run-up to Wear A Hat Day 2018, supporting Brain Tumour Research. The three will be featuring in a poster advertising campaign in stations across the London Underground and national rail from 26th February. Caprice was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017, while Debbie McGee lost her husband Paul Daniels to a brain tumour in 2016, and Sheila Hancock’s grandson survived a childhood brain tumour.