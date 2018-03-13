Frugi seeks children’s charity partner for 2018-2020

Organic and ethical children’s clothing brand Frugi is seeking its next charity to partner with under its Little Clothes BIG Change children’s charity partnership.

Every year the brand donates 1% of its turnover to charity partners including a children’s charity chosen by customers. The brand has decided to support its next children’s charity for two years and is encouraging charities that make a difference to children’s lives to apply for funding.

Since its 2004 launch, Frugi has donated over £428,000 to causes close to the brand and their customers hearts. In 2016/17 the Little Clothes BIG Change initiative raised £79,000 which was divided between three children’s charities: The Sick Children’s Trust to support its ‘Homes from Home’ project, Pump Aid to provide clean water and sanitation to childcare centres in Malawi, and Anna’s Hope, a children’s brain tumour charity.

This year Frugi have been working with the charity Kicks Count on its ‘Finding A Rainbow’ project to raise awareness of baby movements in pregnancy, as well as an orphanage in Umbergaon India, which is working on a project to provide new and safe housing for up to 37 children.

Helene Weston, Frugi’s Charity Coordinator said:

“Donating 1% of our turnover every year is at the heart of the brand’s DNA. We are extremely proud of all the support we have provided to various charities over the years and want to encourage as many charities as possible to step forward and apply.”

More information on how to apply and the application form itself are available on the Frugi site. The deadline for applications is 4 April at 11.45pm.