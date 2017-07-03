Core funding and free training for health charities from 2018 GSK IMPACT Awards

Applications for the 2018 GSK IMPACT Awards are now open. The annual awards provide core funding, training and national recognition for charities that “are doing excellent work to improve people’s health”.

Up to 20 awards will be made, ranging from £3,000 to £40,000.

In addition, successful applicants will have a film made about their work, receive support with press and publicity and will be given a set of promotional materials. They will also receive free training and development valued at a further £6,000. This will consist of three days of training leading up to the GSK IMPACT Awards ceremony in London.

Thereafter they will be invited to join the wider GSK IMPACT Awards Network. This connects past award winners both online and at meetings held across the UK, to get and give support, share best practice and continue their professional development.

Eligibility

Applications are invited from organisations that are at least three years old, a registered charity, working in a health-related field in the UK, and with an income of between £80,000 and £2.5 million. This is higher than previous years when the minimum income was £25,000 to £2 million.

Applications to the 2018 GSK IMPACT Awards can be made via The King’s Fund until 22 September 2017.

Watch: The GSK IMPACT Awards 2016

