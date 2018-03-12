Contactless giving campaign opens to help homeless people in Cardiff

A two-week contactless giving campaign got underway in Cardiff today, inviting the public to make small donations to help people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The campaign is part of Give DIFFerently, which was launched in November of 2017 to encourage people visiting and living in the city to think differently about how they give to those who are begging, homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Funded through FOR Cardiff, an interactive screen featuring Cardiff Blues’ Sam Warburton has been installed on the Hayes. Passers-by can use it to ‘Card it for Cardiff’ by tapping their card on the window at any time of the day or night.



For every tap, a fixed fee of £2 will be put towards small grants for those who are currently experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. The grants will be distributed through the city’s frontline services and donations.

No cash? No worries. You can still give to the people you want to help on the streets with the tap of a card #giveDIFFerently Dim arian parod? Dim problem. Gallwch roi i'r bobl yr hoffech eu helpu ar y stryd trwy dapio cerdyn #CAERedigrwydd pic.twitter.com/Z255tdxQoX — GiveDIFFerently (@GiveDIFFerently) March 12, 2018

Adrian Field, Executive Director, FOR Cardiff, the business improvement district for the city which funded the screen and contactless service, said: “Feedback from the businesses in the BID area is that cash payments are in decline and according to recent articles it is expected in the next eight to ten years it will only account for 21% of purchases.



“This is why we have been working with the frontline services tackling street homelessness across the city to think about how we move with the trend and make sure the generous people of Cardiff can give to the people they see on the streets, even if they’re not carrying cash.”

Out of home media owner Clear Channel worked with FOR Cardiff to bring the campaign to life, delivering the interactive screens and contactless payment mechanic, as well as aiding with the creative execution for Sam Warburton’s virtual double.

Donations doubled

Donations via the contactless giving scheme will be matched by the Four Acre Trust.

Donations will be managed by the Community Foundation in Wales, where voluntary and third sector organisations can apply for grants from £250 – £750 to help individuals they know need it the most.

Ten per cent of the fund will be ring-fenced for organisations working with those at risk of Adverse Childhood Experiences to prevent the next generation from becoming homeless or having to resort to street-based activities such as begging.

Do you want to help reduce homelessness in Cardiff? ✅ Do you have a contactless card? ✅#CarditForCardiff via our charitable contactless giving technology on the Hayes. Donate £2 towards small grants for those who are #homeless or at risk of #homelessness in a tap of a card pic.twitter.com/jUpdt9UsdP — GiveDIFFerently (@GiveDIFFerently) March 12, 2018

Give DIFFerently

Give DIFFerently is a partnership between FOR Cardiff, The Big Issue Cymru, Cardiff Council, Community Foundation in Wales, Huggard, the Salvation Army, South Wales Police, The Wallich and Public Health Wales. It was established to shine a light on the variety of services provided to help combat rough sleeping across the city, as well as fundraising to provide grants for individuals at risk.



Beth Thomas, Regional Manager at The Big Issue Cymru, said: “With an increase in rough sleeping in Cardiff, we were keen to be involved in a multi-agency approach to helping people who have multiple and complex needs access support. We have seen the success from other homelessness alliances of contactless technology as an alternative way to give and wanted to bring that to Cardiff.”

The public will be able to donate via the contactless technology until Sunday 25 March or at any time by texting DIFF20 followed by the amount you want to donate to 70070.