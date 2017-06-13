Bristol charities launch contactless donation points to help the homeless

Contactless donation points have launched in Bristol to help fund the city’s night shelters for people sleeping rough.

Donors can touch their bankcard on the points in the Broadmead area of the city to give £2 directly to the #SOSBristol fundraising campaign. Safer off the Streets (SOS) was launched in November 2016 and is aiming to raise £100,000 for the city’s four night shelters, which offer 70 emergency bed spaces. The four shelters are free to clients, with donations going towards running costs, laundry bills and volunteer expenses.

Julian Trust, Caring in Bristol, Crisis Centre Ministries and St Mungo’s run the shelters in partnership with Bristol City Council. SOS Bristol is an initiative from the Rough Sleeping Partnership, set up by the city’s council to tackle rising homelessness in the city through new service provision and awareness campaigns. The Broadmead Business Improvement District (BID) has donated the use of the units.

No data will be stored in the units or by any of the charities. The donation will appear on bank statements as St Mungo’s but will be allocated across the partner charities.

Help spread the word – contactless donation points for #SOSBristol – donate £2 direct to get people safer off the streets pic.twitter.com/BGUxHMW0TB — St Mungo's (@StMungos) May 24, 2017

David Ingerslev, project manager at St Mungo’s and Rough Sleeping Partnership lead, said:

“There is nothing else like this in Bristol. They will make donating easier for shoppers who may not carry small change but who feel compelled to take action to support people they see rough sleeping. It is simple, immediate and will directly help people to be safer off the streets.”

