Ulster Garden Villages gave £1.2 million in 2016

One of Northern Ireland’s largest charitable trusts distributed £1.2 million in 2016, down from £1.4 million the year before, according to their latest accounts.

The accounts for Ulster Garden Villages (UGV) also show a significant shift in the direction of giving, with health causes receiving the largest allocation of funding. Most other categories of giving were down in 2016.

Health and scientific and medical research received over £700,000 in 2016, from under £500,000 the year before. Donations to people with disabilities, culture and heritage, education and training were all down with community grants the biggest faller from £268,000 to £78,000.

The growth in donations to health is mostly accounted for by a commitment of £1.5 million over three years to the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust for a pet/ct scanner. The 2016 donations also included £100,000, the final part of a total commitment of £500,000 for the new NI Hospice facility (Somerton House).

The largest non health related grant was £70,000 for Kilcreggan Homes, located in Carrickfergus, which gives adults with a learning disability or autism a home for life with the support while under the cultural category the National Trust received £55,000 for a property upgrade in Co Down.

The trust’s total income for UGV in 2016 was £2.2 million. The additional expenditure relates to administration costs and running the property portfolio of UGV which generates the income of the trust.

At 31 December 2016 UGV’s free reserves amounted to £38,680,917 (2015: £35,407,013).