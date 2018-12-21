Too many charities failing to show public benefit in reports, says Commission

Quality and transparency in charity accounts has fallen with only 70% of trustees’ annual reports and accounts meeting the Charity Commission’s basic benchmark of user requirements, it has said.

According to the Commission’s ‘Public reporting review’, this has fallen from last year’s 74%. The quality benchmark was based on recent research into trust in charities which found that ‘ensuring a reasonable proportion of donations make it to the end cause’ and ‘making a positive difference to the cause they work for’ were the most important factors driving public trust and confidence in charities.

To test how well charities were meeting this benchmark, the Commission scrutinised a random sample of 105 charity accounts submissions, covering accounting years ending during the 12 months to 31 December 2016, and assessed these against public expectations and public benefit reporting requirements.

The main reasons why accounts did not meet the Commission’s basic benchmark were failure to evidence that they had been subject to independent scrutiny by an auditor or independent examiner, as required by law, and / or not providing meaningful information about their charity’s purposes or the activities carried out to achieve those purposes.

Only 52% met the public benefit reporting requirements, although this is a 1% increase on last year.

The reviewers looked for evidence of some reflection on the difference that the charity’s activities had made. Positive examples of compliance included explaining why the trustees believed that the charity’s activities provided public benefit; explaining who had benefitted from what the charity had done, whether a particular group of beneficiaries or the wider public; and explaining the impact of what the charity had done, such as examples of how the charity’s services had led to improvements in people’s lives.

The regulator has provided guidance to all trustees included in the reviews that did not meet its expectations. Support to assist trustees and independent examiners on the preparation and scrutiny of reports and accounts is also available on GOV.UK.

