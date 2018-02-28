Three Mobile customers urged to give free Domino’s pizzas to the homeless during cold snap

With Three Mobile customers today (28 February) receiving the offer of a free Domino’s pizza as a reward, according to People of the Streets CIC, the social enterprise is encouraging people to give it to someone sleeping rough on the streets or at a homeless shelter.

According to People of the Streets CIC, Three Mobile UK customers have been offered the pizza as part of their rewards app Wuntu. The app offers customers rewards every Wednesday, and has included pizzas from Domino’s in the past as well as coffees from Costa and discounted meals at Bella Italia.

The organisation is encouraging people to give their free pizzas to someone in need during this week’s cold spell.

Charles Kerr, Managing Director of People of the Streets CIC said:

“It’s freezing cold outside, so we thought it would be a great and simple idea to encourage people to give out thousands of hot meals to those homeless or sleeping rough. Even if just 1% of Three’s customer base got involved that’s 120,000 hot meals to those less fortunate than them today. It’s a free promotion so this provides an incredible opportunity.”

People of The Streets CIC provides essential packs of items on its website that they will distribute to homeless shelters around the country for a small donation. All money raised goes to supporting the homeless people across the UK.

Alex Greenhalgh, Operations Director added: