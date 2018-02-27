Applications open for London crowdfunding accelerator

Crowdfund 360 and Chuffed.org are launching a crowdfunding accelerator for charities and social causes in London.

The programme offers an eight-week programme helping successful applicants create everything they need to run a successful crowdfunding campaign in June.

The Crowdfund 360 and Chuffed.org accelerator is open to charities, social enterprises, individuals and organisations with a social cause who want to raise over £2,000 through crowdfunding and are ready to commit to putting in the work.

Fees apply but there is a 20% discount for all those who apply by 1 March and a 10% discount for specific networks, The fee for the programme varies according to how much projects are looking to raise:

Projects aiming to raise less than £5,000: £330

£5-10k: £440

£10k-£20k: £500

£20k+: £660

The deadline for applications is midnight on 27 March and the programme will start on 19 April with the launching of campaigns at the beginning of June.

The training will take place every Thursday morning at Impact Hub Brixton for eight weeks. Each week, participants will be taken step by step through the whole planning, strategising and creative process of preparing to run a crowdfunding campaign. This includes pitching, crowd building, visual storytelling, communicating the campaign. There are also two weeks reserved for peer feedback and expert 1:1 advice.

By the end of the accelerator, participants will be ready to launch their campaign on Chuffed.org. Throughout this campaign period they will receive ongoing support from both Crowdfund 360 and Chuffed.org.

Crowdfund 360’s Jes Bailey said:

“Fundraising for a social cause can sometimes feel lonely and the possibilities to explore are endless. We provide a group support system and a clear strategy on how to run a campaign successfully so that your time is clearly managed for the highest return. We have run over 60 campaigns and clients appreciate the direction we give and templates allowing them to save time and energy for the other aspects of their role too. We stay with participants throughout the planning period and remain by their side for the duration of their campaign too.”

Prashan Paramanathan, Founder and CEO of Chuffed.org said:

“We’re a passionate group at Chuffed and being a social enterprise ourselves, our main goal is to raise the impact of the social sector, so we really go that extra mile to support our campaigners. This Crowdfunding Accelerator is the next step in that direction and we hope to see many charities, social entrepreneurs and social causes make use of this fantastic opportunity.”

More information on the programme and how to apply is available on Chuffed.org.