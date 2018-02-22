Applications now open for UK & Ireland 2018 Creator Awards

The Creator Awards, launched last year by WeWork to reward those with new ideas for making the world a better place, have opened for 2018 in the UK and Ireland.

The awards include more than $1 million of available funds per city for individuals and organisations. Since launching the programme in March 2017, WeWork has given away more than $15 million in Creator Awards funding and has received more than 7,000 applications from creators in cities all over the world. To date, there have been 167 winners with more than 170 jobs created at the businesses funded.

Applications have now opened for the London awards, which serve the UK and Ireland with a deadline of 23 September. The Awards are open to both WeWork members and companies outside of the WeWork network. Applicants are invited to submit entries in one of four categories:

The Nonprofit Award: for charitable organisations big and small ($130k – $360k awarded)

The New Venture Award: for entrepreneurs and companies with fresh ideas ($130k – $360k awarded)

Community Giver Award: for those making a difference in their local community ($36k – $130k awarded)

The Performing Arts Award: for entertainers and groups with a unique point of view ($18k – $72k awarded)

The Creator Awards are intended to acknowledge and empower those who exemplify the WeWork mantra: “Create Your Life’s Work”.

Following a review process, finalists from the region will be chosen to present live in front of a panel of judges at the Regional Semi-final event taking place in London on 23 October. The event will give attendees the opportunity to learn new skills at master classes, shop member products at the pop-up market, and make connections at the job fair. In addition to the pitching, the second half of the evening will feature the announcement of the winners and live musical performances, followed by a celebration into the night.

Since March 2017, WeWork has hosted more than 20,000 attendees across eight Regional Semi-final Creator Awards events around the globe, plus one Global Finals event in New York City in early January 2018. In addition to London and Berlin, other Creator Awards events are planned this year in Shanghai, São Paulo, Seoul, Mexico City, San Francisco, Nashville, and Jerusalem. The winners of the Regional Semi-final events will then be eligible to potentially present at the Global Finals for the chance to win additional funds in January 2019.