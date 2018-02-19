Halifax Foundation opens new grant round in N Ireland

The Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland has launched a new funding programme to tackle mental health problems.



The ‘Our Community in MIND’ programme is a new Foundation initiative aimed at registered charities that support mental health in Northern Ireland. The programme is open to charities with an income less than £1 million, with a particular focus on mental health. Successful charities will be awarded a £10,000 grant over 12 months.



Shortlisted applications will receive a phone call assessment from the Foundation and decisions will be made within three months. The programme is now open for applications and will close at 12 noon on 13 March 2018.



Meanwhile, the Foundation announced in its latest annual report that in 2016 it considered 377 community grant applications and offered grants to 240 entities totalling £828,885. This was a reduction of 30% on 2015 which the Foundation says may reflect charities’ lag in adjusting to changed procedures.



In 2016 the Foundation received £1,013,312 from Lloyds Banking Group to support charitable activities. This is a considerable reduction on past years, with, for instance, the Foundation providing grants of £1.5 million in 2014.

The overall aim of the Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland is to support grassroots charities that enable disabled and disadvantaged people to play a fuller role in society.

