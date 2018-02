Dropbox has launched the Dropbox Foundation: a global charitable foundation to support organisations that defend human rights.

initial group of partners for 2018 , and the first UK charity partner will be War Child. The Dropbox Foundation will be working with four charities as its, and the first UK charity partner will be War Child. As well as War Child UK , the foundation will be supporting Dublin-based GOAL, Larkin Street Youth Services , based in San Francisco, and Brooklyn’s WITNESS .

The support will be in the form of:

Flexible, unrestricted grants that recipients can use in the way they feel is most useful

Dropbox employee volunteers with skills that match the organisation’s needs, such as financial modelling or improving data security

The Foundation is jointly funded by Dropbox CEO Drew Houston and co-founder Arash Ferdowsi, and Dropbox, with an initial endowment of approximately $20 million that is expected to grow over time. It will be overseen by a board that includes Dropbox executives Den nis Woodside (COO), Bart Volkmer (General Counsel), and Amber Cottle (VP of Policy), as well as four independent directors from Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

