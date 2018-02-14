Concerns over impact of Oxfam controversy in N Ireland

Donations to charities in general in Northern Ireland may be adversely affected by the Oxfam controversy, the chief executive of the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland has said.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, Frances McCandless said she was concerned that donations and support will fall following the controversy.

Charities are nervous and the example of what happened in the Republic of Ireland where charitable donations fell substantially after a number of scandals are in their minds, she said.

“I’m saddened to think the reputation of all charities will be damaged because of what’s happened at Oxfam,” she added.

Ms McCandless said that so far she hadn’t heard of any charities reporting a drop off in donations and she urged the public to continue to support local charities. She said people should contact charities if they have concerns.

The Charity Commission for Northern Ireland has issued an alert to trustees of all charities who have indicated to the Commission that they work with children and vulnerable adults.

The Commission has told charity trustees they are required to have appropriate policies in place for working with vulnerable beneficiaries and robust controls to ensure these policies are effective.

