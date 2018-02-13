Women’s bobsleigh team crowdfund their way to Winter Olympics

British women’s bobsleigher Mica McNeill has thanked the public after a GoFundMe page set up to help her team get to the Winter Olympics raised £30,000 in a week.

Bobsleigh driver McNeill set up the GoFundMe page after the BBSA withdrew funding from the women’s bobsleigh team in September, while still funding three men’s teams.

Get Team McNeill to the Olympics asked the public to help Mica and her teammates Mica Moore and Montell Douglas get to the Winter Olympics and compete.

On the page, McNeill said:

“…due to the mismanagement of British Bobsleigh there is no longer any funding available for a women’s programme to compete in the Olympics. I now must self fund my winter season and I am asking for funding/sponsorship so that I am able to compete on the World Cup circuit this Winter to secure my place in the next Olympics. “I have worked incredibly hard and made many sacrifices. I have even bought my own bobsleigh so that I can achieve my dreams and due to circumstances out of my control, I’m now looking to raise the £30,000 so Team McNeill can represent GB this winter.”

The move paid off. The page raised £25,000 in just three days, and over £30,000 in a week to help thr team compete in Bobsleigh events at the current Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, It has now raised over £42,000 with donations from 799 people.