Free kit and equipment for schools from Premier League Primary Stars

Primary schools across England and Wales will soon benefit from free football kit and equipment via a programme from the Premier League.

Applications to the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme opened on Monday 19 February.

The programme is a national curriculum-linked education initiative, designed to inspire children to learn, engage and be active.

It uses the appeal of the Premier League and professional football clubs to provide teachers with ways to inspire girls and boys aged 5-11 in the classroom, the playground and on the sports field. Primary schools can apply to it for free resources for use in active classroom sessions and PE lessons.

Teaching materials cover subjects from English and Maths to teamwork and PE, with free-to-download activity ideas, worksheets, lesson plans, fun assemblies and exclusive videos.

Run in partnership with Nike, the programme is delivered by the Football Foundation.

Nick Perchard, Head of Community at the Premier League, said: “The kit and equipment includes footballs, floor spots and giant dice to help with active lessons.”

Applications to the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme close on Friday 6 April. Successful applicants will receive their kit/equipment from September 2018.