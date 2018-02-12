Asda announces three-year £20m partnership with FareShare & The Trussell Trust

Asda, FareShare, and The Trussell Trust have launched a three-year partnership designed to tackle food insecurity and provide nutritious food to one million vulnerable people.

Asda has committed to investing at least £20 million to help FareShare expand the reach and capacity of its infrastructure, and The Trussell Trust.

The partnership will enable FareShare and The Trussell Trust to provide an additional 24 million meals every year and give 500,000 more people facing food insecurity access to fresh food across the UK.

Lindsay Boswell, Chief Executive of FareShare UK, said:

“Based on my 25 years of senior experience in the voluntary sector, I believe that Asda’s investment in tackling hunger and food waste in support of front line charities has the potential to create such a multiplier effect that it could well be the largest single act of support since the creation of the National Lottery or the introduction of Gift Aid.”

Sam Stapley, Head of Operations for The Trussell Trust England, said:

“The scale and nature of this funding is unprecedented. Asda’s investment means they can expand their reach and develop new projects bringing very real, tangible benefits to local communities and to anyone struggling with food insecurity in a way that simply has not been possible before.”

Last summer, The Trussell Trust issued a call for more donations to food banks to help it keep up with an increase in demand for its services. It reported year on year increases as well as a spike in demand during the summer holidays.