GivenGain makes Premium fundraising features free for charities

Global fundraising platform GivenGain has made its Premium fundraising features free for charities to use.

This means it will no longer charge charities a usage fee of $5 per month per campaign to gain access to features including advanced analytics, unlimited fundraising campaigns, and unlimited users.

Unlike JustGiving and GoFundMe, GivenGain does charge a 5% admin fee per donation to cover the costs of running and developing the platform. Donors have the option to cover this cost however, and according to GivenGain, 92% have taken up this option since its March launch.

Marc Freudweiler, Executive Director of the GivenGain Foundation, said:

“With massive global fundraising events like GivingTuesday, interspersed with calamities like the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw a growing need for uncomplicated fundraising to boost charity incomes, and decided to open up to all recognised charities anywhere who register with us,” he continues. “We wanted to simplify the pathway to online fundraising as much as possible for everyone who wants to change the world for the better.”

GivenGain was founded in 2001 as a non-profit foundation and is part of the Humanstate Group. A global platform, it has team members working from Switzerland, the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and South Africa. Since 2001, it has helped donors and fundraisers in 195 countries support charities in 70 countries.