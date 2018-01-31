West Yorkshire charity thanks fundraiser with commemorative plaque

West Yorkshire-based homelessness charity Simon on the Street has awarded a local street food trader with a commemorative plaque for her contributions to the charity over the Christmas period.

Simon on the Streets presented the plaque to Manjit Kaur who runs Manjit’s Kitchen, a local street food stall in Leeds city centre, on 25 January at the charity’s base in Leeds.

Kaur raised £5,889 over the Christmas period by running a raffle. She was inspired to do this following a racist attack by a rough sleeper who threw boiling liquid over her while shouting xenophobic abuse.

Simon on the Streets offers street-support to individuals who have complex needs and cannot access mainstream services due to behavioural issues or mental illness.

Commenting on the award, the charity’s General Manager Gordon Laing said:

“We’re delighted to be awarding the plaque to Manjit who has been instrumental in raising a lot of money that Simon on the Streets will use to help rough sleepers across Yorkshire. Manjit should be admired for what she has done for charity.”

Manjit Kaur, owner of Manjit’s Kitchen commented:

“I’m humbled to be awarded the plaque commemorating the fundraising raffle that I ran over Christmas. I was determined to turn what was a horrible experience into something positive and I’m really pleased that we have been able to raise so much money that will be used to benefit the rough sleepers of the region.”

Main image: © Sam Toolsie 2018

1 total views, 0 views today