ICO marks Data Protection Day with launch of new Practitioner Award

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is marking Data Protection Day by launching an award to recognise excellence in the field of information rights.

Data Protection Day takes place this Sunday 28 January, 2018 for the 12th consecutive year. To celebrate, the ICO is introducing the ICO Practitioner Award for Excellence in Data Protection to recognise those practitioners who go above and beyond when it comes to data protection. The winner will be announced at the ICO’s annual Data Protection Practitioner’s Conference on 9 April.

Elizabeth Denham, Information Commissioner, said:

“Data Protection Day is the perfect time to launch this award for practitioners who have made a real difference to how their organisations approach data protection. “As we approach the GDPR and new UK law taking effect, it has been clear there are many success stories out there when it comes to individuals embedding a positive data protection culture in their organisation.

More details about the award and how to enter can be found on the ICO site. The panel is looking forThe judging panel are looking for nominees who have led and embedded significant and sustained culture change within an organisation with positive information rights benefits, particularly in the areas of accountability and privacy by design.

Contenders are likely to be those who have shown inspiring data protection practice and leadership, particularly in the areas of accountability and privacy by design, and have made good use of the resources available from the ICO to help organisations meet their obligations and inspire public trust and confidence in how they handle personal information.

1 total views, 0 views today