FPS: Almost 4,000 people made 11,890 requests in 2017/18

Almost 4,000 people made requests through the FPS to end contact with charities between November 2017 and October 2018, figures from the have shown.

This is the first time that figures for a whole year have been available for the Fundraising Preference Service. In total, the Fundraising Regulator‘s figures reveal that 3,847 people requested to end contact with charities 11,890 times, with 3% of FPS requests made on behalf of other people.

Overall, 988 charities have received at least one FPS request to stop contacting people.

 

 

Ten people have used the Fundraising Preference Service to end contact with over 50 charities. On average however, a person ends contact with three charities through the FPS.

80% of people who make a request choose to opt out from all channels of communication. 12% choose to stop just post, 5% phone, 2% text and 1% email.

The figures also show where in the UK requests come from, as people can tell the FPS their postcode when they contact it. Greater London saw the most requests made, followed by Surrey, Essex, Kent and Lancashire.

 

 

 

