Subsidised training for small charities on offer

Posted by on 11 January 2018 in News
The Foundation for Social Improvement (FSI) is offering a range of courses at subsidised prices for this spring.

Supported by DCMS, the FSI, Localgiving and other partners will be delivering fundraising courses for small and local charities, CICs and community groups across the UK to help them become self-sustaining.

This also includes a heavily subsidised skills conference for small charities held by the FSI in London on 1 March. The FSI’s annual Skills Conference will include a range of expert speakers on a variety of topics to help attendees build back office skills in HR, finance, marketing, strategy, governance, policy and law.

The training courses run from mid January to the end of March, and are part of the Small Local Charities and Community Groups Training Programme. To take part, charities must be members of the FSI.

Dates, locations, and information on the courses available can be seen on the training page of the FSI’s site.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

