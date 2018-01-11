Subsidised training for small charities on offer

The Foundation for Social Improvement (FSI) is offering a range of courses at subsidised prices for small charities this spring.

Supported by DCMS, the FSI, Localgiving and other partners will be delivering fundraising training courses for small and local charities, CICs and community groups across the UK to help them become self-sustaining.

This also includes a heavily subsidised skills conference for small charities held by the FSI in London on 1 March. The FSI’s annual Skills Conference will include a range of expert speakers on a variety of topics to help attendees build back office skills in HR, finance, marketing, strategy, governance, policy and law.

The FSI has just launched tonnes of training all across the UK w/ dates in #London #Preston #Newcastle #Bristol and #Norwich

Don't miss out, grab your places here: https://t.co/8nI9BdKblJ — The FSI (@TheFSI) January 10, 2018

The training courses run from mid January to the end of March, and are part of the Small Local Charities and Community Groups Training Programme. To take part, charities must be members of the FSI.

Dates, locations, and information on the courses available can be seen on the training page of the FSI’s site.

1 total views, 1 views today