Morrisons raises over £3m for CLIC Sargent in 11 months

Morrisons has raised more than £3 million for children and young people’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent in 11 months.

The supermarket chain ended the first year of its charity partnership having raised £3,040,000 for the charity. This is more than it has ever raised for a charity partner in a year.

The Morrisons / CLIC Sargent partnership, which includes £1.9m in colleague fundraising, has been bolstered by a number of cause related marketing promotions with companies including McVitie’s and Seabrook crisps. The Morrisons Foundation has also provided colleague match-funding.

Milestone Alert: Together we have raised £3 million for our charity partner @CLIC_Sargent so far. Thank you for all of your help to reach this milestone 🙂 https://t.co/6Ti3s48cW2 pic.twitter.com/8dasquVgam — Morrisons (@Morrisons) January 18, 2018

On 4 February, Morrisons will hold its biggest fundraiser for CLIC Sargent when it marks World Cancer Day. Band Against Cancer wristbands are available in all stores now, and a nationwide fundraising day will be held across the company on the day itself. Its social media accounts have already had a makeover for the day, with the cover photo on Twitter and Facebook drawn by 12 year old Sam Brown, who has been helped by the charity.

Kate Lee, Chief Executive of CLIC Sargent, said:

“Our partnership with Morrisons is making a life-changing difference to families facing cancer by helping us deliver services that we simply could not provide before. “Thanks to Morrisons, we have handed out hundreds of thousands of pounds in grants to ease the financial burden cancer brings and developed a brand new grant for those in extreme financial hardship. We have also recruited two brand new nurse educators – an entirely new role within the NHS – to provide specialist cancer care training outside of the primary cancer hospitals.”

David Scott, Head of Corporate Services at Morrisons, said:

“Our colleagues have got behind CLIC Sargent’s cause from day one, and have been tirelessly working to make this charity partnership our best yet. The generosity of our customers means that we are on track to achieving our ambitious targets, and we hope they will continue to support the cause as we enter the second year of our partnership.”

