London fundraising salaries up by an average 1.27%, Kage Partnership reveals

2017 saw fundraisers in London receive an average 1.27% salary increase, according to recruitment firm Kage Partnership’s annual analysis.

The increase is slightly up on 2017’s and 2016’s 1% increases, with 10 out of 14 categories showing increases: the most for a number of years according to Kage Partnership’s Fundraising Salary Survey 2018.

The survey has been compiled from data on over 330 fundraising vacancies, from 136 charities that registered with Kage Partnership between January and December 2017. Salaries include London weighting.

The Officer level category showed the highest average increases at 3.44%, with salaries ranging from £24k up to £39k. However, the biggest single increase across all categories and levels was the Corporate Manager category at 7.5%. Manager level showed the biggest individual category increases and decreases overall. Community fundraising salaries stayed level.

Head and Director of Fundraising salaries ranged from £45k to £72.5k, with an average of £54.5k.

According to Kage Partnership, there are still more jobs than candidates with salaries increasing more markedly last year than in past years, which it suggests could be to do with charities having to pay to attract staff to ‘in demand’ roles. It reports that the most ‘wanted’ candidates fall within the corporate new business, trust and foundations, major donor and individual giving areas, which are the categories showing the largest salary increases. It is also seeing fundraisers being tempted out of roles after short periods, often skipping rungs on the career ladder in the process.

