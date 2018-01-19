Hotter chooses Marie Curie as first ever charity partner

Footwear brand Hotter has chosen Marie Curie as its first Charity of the Year.

The partnership aims to raise £75,000 for Marie Curie through a wide range of activities. Hotter will also support Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign the Great Daffodil Appeal in March with the launch of a specially designed bespoke shoe. The limited edition Daffodil shoe will go on sale in March with £20 from every pair sold going directly to the charity.

Additionally, staff at Hotter headquarters in Skelmersdale and stores nationwide will be hosting Blooming Great Tea Parties for Marie Curie as well as taking part in a series of fundraising events including danceathons and cycle races.

Sara Prowse, Hotter CEO, said:

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Marie Curie, a fantastic charity doing some amazing work! We’ve set ourselves an ambitious fundraising target of £75,000 which I’m very confident, as a team, Hotter will go above and beyond to achieve.

Nicky Read, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Marie Curie, commented:

“We are absolutely delighted that Hotter has chosen Marie Curie as their first official Charity of the Year. The money raised through this new partnership will help Marie Curie to provide care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families. “This partnership is a great fit as there are plenty of Marie Curie supporters who are loyal Hotter customers. We are very excited about the opportunities this partnership provides.”

