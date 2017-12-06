Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Five tweets for fundraisers on 6 December 2017

Posted by on 6 December 2017 in Blogs
0 Comments
Five tweets for fundraisers on 6 December 2017

Here are five more tweets for fundraisers, covering grantmaking, an appeal that shouldn’t work but does (spoiler: it’s due to testing!), an appeal with unappealing spelling, and a study of how we really are all in it together.

 

1. Twitter: more or less

For once a social media channel has turned against the trend for brevity, with Twitter doubling your ration of characters from 140 to 280 characters. Whether verbosity on Twitter is a welcome move remains to be seen, but some UK charities were quick to mark their new-found freedom.

 

2. When the rules don’t work

Jon Lloyd points out all that is wrong with the Wikipedia Christmas appeal, and why it really shouldn’t be the success it is. But he knows how much the fundraising team behind it test their ideas, even when – or especially when – they go against “the rules”.

3. Elementary spelling

There is more than one way to spell ‘fundraiser’ it would seem.

 

4. Ask the funder

What do you want to know about grantmaking? Ask 360Giving.

 

5. The many ways people make a difference

NCVO’s research shows the remarkable range of ways in which people take part in society.

 

365 total views, 365 views today

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />