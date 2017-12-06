Five tweets for fundraisers on 6 December 2017

Here are five more tweets for fundraisers, covering grantmaking, an appeal that shouldn’t work but does (spoiler: it’s due to testing!), an appeal with unappealing spelling, and a study of how we really are all in it together.

1. Twitter: more or less

For once a social media channel has turned against the trend for brevity, with Twitter doubling your ration of characters from 140 to 280 characters. Whether verbosity on Twitter is a welcome move remains to be seen, but some UK charities were quick to mark their new-found freedom.

Creative ways charities have used their first #280characters – https://t.co/pdO9WWPgjx — Madeleine Sugden (@madlinsudn) November 8, 2017

2. When the rules don’t work

Jon Lloyd points out all that is wrong with the Wikipedia Christmas appeal, and why it really shouldn’t be the success it is. But he knows how much the fundraising team behind it test their ideas, even when – or especially when – they go against “the rules”.

Would've loved to have been at #IoFDigital but it's not the best time of year to be out of the office. If you are though, get some fundraising inspiration from Wikipedia: https://t.co/DM3mYpnHjT — Jon Lloyd (@jonrlloyd) December 4, 2017

3. Elementary spelling

There is more than one way to spell ‘fundraiser’ it would seem.

This spelling 'frundraiser' was a success 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8xnaGVnQpa — Tenderaising (@JTCHANGINGBIZ) December 4, 2017

4. Ask the funder

What do you want to know about grantmaking? Ask 360Giving.

Have you seen our challenge fund? Come and share your questions about grantmaking & we'll look at how data can help answer them! https://t.co/dUx57XchTy #Q4Qs pic.twitter.com/2c0az7BWR3 — 360Giving (@360Giving) November 22, 2017

5. The many ways people make a difference

NCVO’s research shows the remarkable range of ways in which people take part in society.

Our new #GettingInvolved report is now live – it maps all the ways and activities in which people take part in society and is chock full of useful data. Our researcher @ncvolisa has all the info: https://t.co/l79JF2YeqR pic.twitter.com/f5FifpoLaL — NCVO (@NCVO) November 29, 2017

