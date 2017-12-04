Aldi to donate surplus foodstock on Christmas Eve

Aldi has confirmed that it is to donate any surplus food stock held in its stores to local organisations this Christmas Eve.

A statement from Aldi UK on social media, which has been widely shared, announced that with stores closing at 4pm on 24 December, they would have a variety of surplus food products that they would like to donate to help less fortunate individuals over Christmas and to prevent food from going to waste. To this end, the store is looking to pair charities with some of its stores, with charities having until this Friday (8 December) to apply.

Aldi will not be able to deliver the food, so organisations must be able to collect. Food levels will vary from store to store, but Aldi anticipates that each one will have in the region of 30-40 crates to distribute.

Interested organisations are asked to contact the Energy & Environment Team with their charity / group name, main contact name, main telephone number, city/town, store postcodes that they would like to collect from, and the types of products they would like.

The contact details are: Nicki Monaghan, Energy and Environment Team ALDI Stores Ltd, Holly Lane, Atherstone, CV9 2SQ. Telephone number: 01827 711 800, and email: energyandenvironment@aldi.co.uk.

The announcement had been widely questioned on social media as to whether it was genuine, with Aldi UK replying to confirm that it did come from the store. Aldi also confirmed on social media that its food surplus throughout the year is donated to its food waste partners. Nationally, it gives to FareShare, and regionally to the Salvation Army and local food banks.

