Rainbow credit card to raise funds for Stonewall

Virgin Money Giving has announced a new credit card that will generate up to £100,000 for LGBT rights charity Stonewall.

For every purchase transaction made in the first three months following account opening, Virgin Money will make a donation of £1 to Stonewall, up to a maximum of £100,000.

The new card with the rainbow design can be combined with any of Virgin Money’s credit card products, including balance transfer, money transfer and purchase options.

Chris Taylor, Director of Credit Cards at Virgin Money, said: “Virgin Money believes in the positivity and the openness that the rainbow flag symbolises. We are delighted to launch the new Rainbow card design to mark 50 years of progress with LGBT rights, while supporting Stonewall which does such fantastic work to promote equality for the LGBT community.”

Virgin Money runs an Affinity Pride Network which develops insight and awareness, as well as enabling colleagues to be “part of an inclusive workforce where sexuality and gender identity are not a factor”.

Not all charity affinity cards are being maintained. The Co-op Bank for example recently wrote to users of its Oxfam affinity card to inform them that the partnership was being ended at the beginning of 2018.

