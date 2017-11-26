Funder offers £200k grant to small UK charity working overseas

An anonymous corporate funder is planning to make a grant of around £200,000 over two years to a UK registered charity operating overseas. It is seeking applications from eligible charities.
The UK charity must be registered in the UK, and not be the UK arm of an international organisation. There are a number of other criteria which the funder, which has been supporting charities for more than five years, has set for would-be applicants.
The successful charity will:
- undertake international activity (in developing countries)
- address a specific niche issue, with a proven, sustainable, locally managed infrastructure
- have an annual income in the £300k – £1m region. As a result, according to the funder, it will be “a charity where our contribution provides between 10% and 30% of its annual revenues; or [one where we] fund a project in its entirety for a larger charity”
- be trustworthy, established, reliable, with a good history with clear plans for financial investment and sustainable programmes
- demonstrate reasonable costs of expenditure to generate income
- demonstrate external endorsements eg. awards won
- be a member of the Fundraising Standards Board
- be a smaller charity working in areas covered by larger organisations
- provide evidence of clear monitoring and evaluation procedures, ideally including external and independent evaluations
- offer opportunities for staff involvement
It will not:
- cover emergency aid, political/conflict issues, general health, recycling
- focus on refugees
The grant will be made in four six-monthly instalments of approximately £50,000.
Applicants should send a two page (maximum) overview of the aims and objectives of their charity, including a background to the Trustee Board and staff (paid and volunteers), and where the money will be used (it does not need to be wholly restricted). This should be accompanied by a one page summary of financials over the past four years with % of fundraising and governance costs.
These should be sent, with a hard copy of Annual report and Accounts, to:
Kedge Martin
28 Kenbrook House
London W14 8NY
The two pages should also be emailed to Ms Martin.
The deadline for receipt of applications is 25th December 2017. The shortlisting will take place by the end of March 2018 with successful charities invited to make a presentation in mid-April.
