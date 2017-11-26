Funder offers £200k grant to small UK charity working overseas

An anonymous corporate funder is planning to make a grant of around £200,000 over two years to a UK registered charity operating overseas. It is seeking applications from eligible charities.

The UK charity must be registered in the UK, and not be the UK arm of an international organisation. There are a number of other criteria which the funder, which has been supporting charities for more than five years, has set for would-be applicants.

The successful charity will:

undertake international activity (in developing countries)

address a specific niche issue, with a proven, sustainable, locally managed infrastructure

have an annual income in the £300k – £1m region. As a result, according to the funder, it will be “a charity where our contribution provides between 10% and 30% of its annual revenues; or [one where we] fund a project in its entirety for a larger charity”

be trustworthy, established, reliable, with a good history with clear plans for financial investment and sustainable programmes

demonstrate reasonable costs of expenditure to generate income

demonstrate external endorsements eg. awards won

be a member of the Fundraising Standards Board

be a smaller charity working in areas covered by larger organisations

provide evidence of clear monitoring and evaluation procedures, ideally including external and independent evaluations

offer opportunities for staff involvement

It will not:

cover emergency aid, political/conflict issues, general health, recycling

focus on refugees

The grant will be made in four six-monthly instalments of approximately £50,000.

Applicants should send a two page (maximum) overview of the aims and objectives of their charity, including a background to the Trustee Board and staff (paid and volunteers), and where the money will be used (it does not need to be wholly restricted). This should be accompanied by a one page summary of financials over the past four years with % of fundraising and governance costs.

These should be sent, with a hard copy of Annual report and Accounts, to:

Kedge Martin

28 Kenbrook House

London W14 8NY

The two pages should also be emailed to Ms Martin.

The deadline for receipt of applications is 25th December 2017. The shortlisting will take place by the end of March 2018 with successful charities invited to make a presentation in mid-April.

Image: Peters Projection map – Perrenque on Flickr.com

