Bury FC’s shirt sponsors donates season ticket allocation to charity

Bury Football Club’s Main Shirt Partners, PaySec and tappit, have chosen to donate their 2017/18 Season ticket allocation to the Joshua Wilson Brain Tumour Charity.

“The Thumbraisers” give help and hope to children and their families who have brain tumours and post-surgery disabilities. So far the charity has raised over £510,000 and has helped over 1,500 families.

The tickets donated this season from PaySec and tappit will go to a number of different members and supporters of the charity, as well as rewarding the dedicated behind-the-scenes team at “SuperJosh”.

Dawn, Josh’s mum and the co-founder of the charity said: “We are so proud be working with Bury FC and are amazed at the support from their front-of-shirt sponsor. We are Bury born and bred, Josh loved being mascot on the pitch and meeting the players. It will be amazing awareness for his charity as well as bringing new relationships and opportunities for fundraising to help us help more families in his legacy. Thank you to everyone at the Club and from PaySec and tappit for all their support!”

Rob Groombridge, CEO of tappit commented: “We’re very proud to be able to contribute to the Joshua Wilson Brain Tumour Charity through our association with Bury FC and congratulate Dawn and the team at SuperJosh for all their amazing efforts.”

359 total views, 359 views today