Unite Students pass £1m mark in charity donations

Student accommodation manager and developer Unite Students has now raised £1.17 million for charities, including BHF, since 2014 through student and employee fundraising together with in kind donations.

The total includes £272,700 raised in 2017 for the British Heart Foundation. This was achieved through stock donations such as clothing, electrical items and other household goods. Over 18,000 bags of stock donations were collected.

BHF experts also trained 540 students and staff across 29 Unite properties in ‘Call Push Rescue’ cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training. Currently only one in 10 people in the UK will survive such an emergency, but immediate CPR can double their chances of survival.

John Blanshard, Student Experience Director, Unite Students, said: “It is important to Unite Students to encourage sustainable living practices with our students. The BHF partnership allows us to do this, and use our position to improve the lives of others. It has also been rewarding for our 540 members of staff and students who are now trained in CPR and take those skills back to their communities where they could just save lives. We are proud to have helped raise such a large amount in stock donations to aid this vital research.”

Unite Students provides a home for around 50,000 students, in more than 140 properties, across 24 university cities in England and Scotland.