IoF sees sixth cohort of fundraisers graduate

172 fundraisers have celebrated gaining their IoF Certificates, Diplomas, and Advanced Diplomas in Fundraising, in the IoF’s sixth annual graduation ceremony.

The ceremony took place on 16 November in the Camden Centre London, hosted by Institute of Fundraising Chief Executive Peter Lewis.

The IoF qualifications advance strategic fundraising and management skills under the Code of Practice. The Certificate in Fundraising is designed for practitioners responsible for the frontline implementation of fundraising activities, while the Diploma focuses on management and strategy in fundraising. It is divided into four units: direct response fundraising, major gift fundraising and legacy giving, corporate and grant fundraising, and fundraising management.

Commenting on her course, new graduate Zoe Hudson MInstF(Cert) said:

“The diploma has put me in good stead for my career and put me in a higher grade than others in the

fundraising sector. The course was harder than I anticipated but this made me realise how much I

didn’t know and motivated me to keep going. I was so committed to completing my IoF qualification

that I submitted my final essay whilst in labour, and am now looking forward to returning from

maternity leave to start my new job.”

Peter Lewis, IoF Chief Executive, said:

“We are delighted to welcome these graduates as they join a growing cohort of over 800 fundraisers who value and invest in their careers, as well as celebrate the commitment they have made in their personal and professional development.”

