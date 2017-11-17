Royal Statistical Society to introduce pro bono service for charities

The Royal Statistical Society is inviting members to volunteer their skills and experience for its new pro bono scheme for charities in the UK.

The pilot scheme, supported by a grant from the Big Lottery Fund, will match volunteer statisticians with charities that need help to use data and statistics in making better decisions.

At this stage the Society is inviting enquiries from volunteers who are Fellows of the RSS, both in the UK and internationally.

The Society states that it will approach charities that lack the resources and skills needed to perform research and statistical analysis to source appropriate pro bono projects. It will then send round a call for participation to those who have expressed an interest in volunteering, so that they can choose whether to support a particular project.

Other RSS charitable support

The Royal Statistical Society has helped charities over the years by working with various partner organisations. Its Statisticians for Society initiative has matched statisticians with pro bono opportunities from Operational Research Society, Pro Bono Economics and DataKind UK.

The Society also plans to promote more trustee positions to RSS members, as a way of increasing the number of statisticians on charity boards.

