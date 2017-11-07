WaterAid appoints GOOD agency for winter appeal

WaterAid has appointed GOOD agency to help it develop a new approach to fundraising for its winter campaign Untapped.

This winter, WaterAid is hoping to raise £4million over the course of three months. The appeal will be match-funded by the government with the charity aiming to engage a much wider audience than in the past through its approach.

GOOD agency won the work through a competitive pitch and has developed a multi-channel appeal that aims to break down the barriers between the charity’s audiences in the UK and its beneficiaries by focusing on shared values and cultural similarities. The campaign features a community in a village in Sierra Leone called Tombohuaun as it waits for the arrival of clean water, telling the human story of how supporters can help the most hard to reach people by bringing them the clean water through the voices of the villagers.

Welcome to Tombohuaun: a village you won't find on a map, deep in the jungle of Sierra Leone. #Untapped pic.twitter.com/Ny3bbnjrWw — WaterAid UK 💦 (@WaterAidUK) November 1, 2017

Hanisha Kotecha, Deputy Managing Director from GOOD Agency said:

“We’ve been working with WaterAid for over seven years, supporting their fundraising acquisition programme but winning this project was a huge accomplishment for the agency. It allows us to really push the boundaries across the organisation for this appeal.”

Jon Eserin from WaterAid said:

“We chose GOOD as our partners because they delivered a very compelling creative strategy to tell this incredible story differently, their understanding of the engagement and fundraising sides to this appeal really stood out.”

