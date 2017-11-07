Partnership to promote philanthropy in N Ireland

Belfast Charitable Society and Giving NI have formed a partnership to promote philanthropy in Northern Ireland.

The partnership was created to help Belfast Charitable Society (BCS) continue to influence how philanthropy is delivered in Belfast and across Northern Ireland. The Society has a 265-year history and mission of charitable work and philanthropy.

BCS said it sought to work with another organisation which is at the forefront of philanthropy today and Giving NI was the perfect match.

A spokesperson said: “Giving NI’s mission, goals and activities enabled a partnership which could link into current thought and research on philanthropy and immediately hook into what was happening on the ground.”

BCS said it also wanted to work collaboratively to build a more robust infrastructure of philanthropy in the sector.

IoF NI Annual Conference

In revealing the partnership BCS announced their support for the Institute of Fundraising NI Annual Conference on Thursday 9th November 2017 in the Crowne Plaza in Belfast.

The conference is designed to inspire and motivate fundraisers to generate more income for their causes. The theme this year is “Happy Donors Can Change The World” and to that end they have invited some of the best local and national fundraising motivators.

