HLF asks grant recipients to thank National Lottery players for support

The Heritage Lottery Fund is encouraging visitor attractions that have benefitted from HLF funding to thank National Lottery players this December for their support with free entry or a treat.

The Heritage Lottery Fund is reminding its beneficiaries that without National Lottery players, the £7.7 billion of funding awarded to more than 42,000 heritage projects since 1994, would not have been possible. As part of a month-long National Lottery celebration, HLF is asking attractions to take part in a co-ordinated week of free offer activity from 11-17 December, suggesting that if they already offer free entry, they offer an alternative treat such as a free coffee, a guided tour, or free tickets to a paid-for exhibition.

As an example, HLF is providing information on Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, Gainsborough’s House and the Watts Gallery, which have all piloted ‘free-entry-with-a-National-Lottery-ticket’ promotions, and, says HLF, reported increased footfall and a wider demographic of visitors than they would normally expect, as well as a positive response overall.

HLF and The National Lottery will support attractions’ involvement with website, social media, and press promotion, and details of the campaign will be featured on 37,000 National Lottery point-of-sale media screens.

Venues can register their participation online and download a toolkit to help them with running their promotion.

715 total views, 715 views today