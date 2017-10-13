CookforSyria Co-founder announced as finalist in 2017 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Serena Guen, Co-founder of #CookforSyria has been selected as a finalist in this year’s Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business have selected Guen as a finalist in the Female Innovator of the Year – Government or Non-Profit – 10 or Less Employees category. #CookforSyria launched in London on 31 October last year to encourage people to cook to raise funds for UNICEF’s Syria Relief Fund, and has since gone global with a cookbook also published, from which 100% of profits go to the UNICEF fund. Guen is also Founder and CEO of @SUITCASEmag, and Founding Member of UNICEF’s Next Generation London.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year by organisations and individuals around the world for consideration in more than 90 categories including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women and Women-Run Workplace of the Year.

Nominations were submitted by organisations in 25 nations including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Germany, Iceland, India, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. Finalists were chosen by more than 170 professionals worldwide serving on five specialized judging committees.

The results will be announced at the 14th annual awards dinner on Friday, 17 November in New York City.

