Choirs come together to create crowdfunded charity album for Christmas

Ten choirs have come together to create a charity album for Christmas about peace, hope and unity in troubled times.

Stand Together is an album of covers by Choirs with Purpose – ten singing groups for whom for whom coming together and singing has particular meaning, including triumphing over adversity, hope over loss, and the power and spirit of community.

The choirs are Parrs Wood High School Harmony Group who performed with Ariana Grande at One Love Manchester, Britain’s Got Talent Finalists 2017 the Missing People Choir, the Greenwich and Lewisham NHS Choir, the Maggie’s Cancer Centre (West London) Choir, Games Maker Choir, UK Hospices Choir, Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation Choir, Homelink Carers Choir, and Anstee Bridge Choir.

Massive THANK YOU to everyone who has pre-ordered our album #standtogether! Here's why it's important for #choirswithpurpose. pic.twitter.com/bkCIpnottT — Choirs With Purpose (@ChoirsWPurpose) August 21, 2017

All of the choirs will be recording a song with a well-known artist who is backing their cause. Choirs with Purpose will also record a single featuring singers from all ten choirs. The group crowdfunded to help fund the album, with the incentive of the opportunity for pledgers to get their vocals on the single for a pledge of £50. So far, the initiative has received almost 1,000 pledges and has reached its crowdfunding target.

The album will be released on 15 December but is available for pre-order now at Pledge Music.

In August, The Games Maker Choir last month opened the IAAF World Championships at Queen Elizabeth Park, performing Elbow’s ‘One Day Like This’, which is to be their track on the album. The money raised by the Games Maker Choir from the album will be going to Access Sport, which enhances the life prospects of disadvantaged children by providing opportunities to experience and enjoy the power of sport. The Games Maker Choir is made up of volunteers from the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, and was founded by volunteer Victoria Verbi.

Another of the choirs, The Missing People’s Choir, which is made up of friends and families who have had someone they love go missing and sings alongside staff and supporters from charity Missing People, will be performing at Being the Story, the second annual conference from Jude Habib and Sounddelivery.

We're thrilled to announce The Missing People Choir from @ChoirsWPurpose will be performing at #BeingtheStory 2017 https://t.co/y7TZYGxT85 — sounddelivery (@sounddelivery) October 6, 2017

402 total views, 402 views today