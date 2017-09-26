Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Posted by on 26 September 2017 in News
DonateBitcoin deal sees bitcoin donations offered to all 1.5m US charities

DonateBitcoin has partnered with MakeMyDonation and OrgHunter to enable all 1.5m charities in the U.S. to accept donations.

Through DonateBitcoin’s partnership with MakeMyDonation, a donation processor for tech startups, when a user makes a bitcoin donation, it is sent to MakeMyDonation through Stripe, with donations instantly converted into US dollars. MakeMyDonation then posts out a cheque containing the amount of the bitcoin donation minus a nominal fee. DonateBitcoin has also partnered with OrgHunter, which provides the database of 1.5 million charities.

Both donors and charities can use DonateBitcoin, Donors can go onto the DonateBitcoin site and search for a charity they wish to donate to, then enter the amount they want to give in dollars, which the site converts into bitcoins. The minimum donation amount is the bitcoin equivalent of $10.

Charities can also embed a ‘bitcoins accepted here’ button on their sites. Whenever a user presses this button, they are sent to a pre-filled form on CryptoGive, with donations sent out by check from MakeMyDonation every 30 days.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

