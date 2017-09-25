Corporate fundraising: September product round-up

Here are six of the products currently benefitting (or soon to) charities, from product tie-ins to donations of a percentage of sales, and also a donation of goods to support one charity’s work.

Seabrook, Morrisons, & CLIC Sargent

Seabrook and Morrisons have come together to ‘Raise a Packet’ for Morrisons’ charity partner CLIC Sargent. They are offering 5p from the sale of six-pack crisps sold in stores between September 6 to September 26 to the charity with the aim of raising £30,000. All six-packs of crisps sold between September 6 and September 26 at Morrisons stores across the UK are included in the fundraising promotion.

Chipmunks & Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity

Children’s footwear brand Chipmunks has partnered with Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity. Under the partnership, Chipmunks is to introduce a new capsule collection, which will initially include the launch of an exclusive pair of wellingtons and slippers featuring the charity’s mascot, Marvin the Marvellous Crocodile. Ten per cent of all proceeds from these products will be donated to the charity. The lovable toothy character will also appear on all of Chipmunks’ shoeboxes. The wellies and slippers will be available later in the year at www.chipmunksfootwear.co.uk.

Vine House Farm & The Wildlife Trusts

The Wildlife Trusts are celebrating a 10-year partnership with Vine House Farm of working together for wildlife. By donating up to 5% of its sales for the past 10 years to The Wildlife Trusts, Vine House Farm, which sells bird seed and other wildlife food and products, has raised over £1,250,000 to support the Trusts’ wildlife conservation work.

The Body Shop & India Bio-Bridges Programme

The Body Shop has pledged to help protect the endangered Indian Elephant and Western Hoolock Gibbon with its latest Bio-Bridge project in Garo Hills, India. Every transaction during a two-month campaign from September will protect habitat for some of the world’s most threatened species, with one square metre of habitat protected per transaction. The India Bio-Bridges programme is part of The Body Shop’s existing commitment to protect and regenerate 75 million square metres of habitat as part of its Enrich Not Exploit™ Commitment, launched last year. Through this programme to date, The Body Shop has protected more than 17.2 million square metres of habitat in Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Author Michael Bearcroft & Hope for Justice

Former football club chair, actor and author Michael Bearcroft has announced a new partnership with the charity Hope for Justice, which will see £1 from every sale of Bearcroft’s re-released novel Dangerous Score (£9.99, New Generation Publishing) go to the charity to help combat modern slavery. In the past three years, Hope for Justice has rescued 350 people from human trafficking in the UK and is actively working to help more.

And one more:

Bacofoil & Cakes 4 Casualties

Bacofoil is supporting local charity, Cakes 4 Casualties, by donating a supply of baking paper, foil and food bag products. Cakes 4 Casualties was set up by Kath Ryan in 2009 after she decided to bake cakes for the injured troops at Selly Oak Hospital in Birmingham. Kath, also referred to as ‘the cake lady’, visits every week, as well as visiting those transferred to Headley Court Rehabilitation Centre once a month, to bring them a variety of cakes, including their favourite vanilla slices.

