Restaurant teams up with diabetes charity to develop special menu

Smith & Wollensky restaurant and type one diabetes charity JDRF have teamed up to make it easier for diners with the condition to eat out.

Smith & Wollensky has worked with JDRF to create a special version of its lunch and dinner menu for its London restaurant that displays the carbohydrate content, in grams, of each dish.

Dean Benton, JDRF’s Director of Fundraising said:

“Calculating the carbohydrate content of each meal is a vital and demanding part of daily life with type 1 diabetes. Those with the condition must inject insulin every day but it’s not just a simple case of injecting the same amount each time. When someone with type 1 diabetes eats any food with carbs, they must inject exactly the right amount of insulin to fit the amount of carbs in that particular meal. “Special carb-counted menus mean people with type 1 diabetes can spend a little less time managing their demanding condition, and more time enjoying their meal.”

Smith & Wollensky is also donating a proportion of the proceeds from its Seared Chilli & Garlic Shrimp dish to the charity, to help support research into the condition.

