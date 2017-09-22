Charities Against Fraud launch first awards

Charities Against Fraud is inviting entries to its inaugural awards, specifically designed to recognise excellence in tackling fraud in the charity sector.

The deadline for entries to the Charities Against Fraud Awards is 29 September with an awards ceremony to take place on 24 October in London, hosted by accountancy firm Moore Stephens LLP, which is supporting the awards. There are two categories: Excellence in tackling fraud against charities – large charity, and Excellence in tackling fraud against charities – small charity.

The awards recognise an individual, team or charity that has demonstrated an innovative approach in tackling fraud targeted against their charity with a focus on pro-active prevention and deterrence.

Criteria for judging include:

The innovative approach demonstrated

The challenges overcome and opportunities taken

Improvements seen as a result, e.g. financial savings, increased efficiency, improved staff morale, enhanced trust and confidence

Positive impact upon the intended primary audience, e.g. service users or beneficiaries

Benefit to the wider sector and potential for adoption by charity peers

Winners will be given a half-day fraud awareness training for their staff by the Counter Fraud Team from the British Council. Further information on the awards and how to apply is available on the Moore Stephens site.

