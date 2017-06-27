Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Miles Jupp to host IoF National Fundraising Awards

Posted by on 27 June 2017 in News
The ’s National Fundraising take place next Monday (3rd July), hosted by Miles Jupp.

Comedian and actor Jupp is a regular panellist on Have I Got News For YouMock The Week and Never Mind The Buzzcocks, and the star of BBC2’s BAFTA Award-winning sitcom Rev. Early in his career, he played the inventor Archie in children’s TV series Balamory, and has also appeared on stage as well as in a number of films, including the recent Waterboys, and The Legend of Tarzan.

This year’s judging panel was chaired by UK Fundraising’s Howard Lake, and the awards ceremony takes place at London’s The Brewery next week, on the first evening of the IoF’s Fundraising Convention. There are 14 award categories, including Best Fundraising Newcomer and Best Fundraising Charity of the Year, and Most Committed Company to the Sector.

The shortlist for 12 of the categories was announced in April, with the remaining two awards: the Lifetime Contribution Award and Gill Astarita Fundraiser of the Year Award, to be announced on the night.

Tables can be booked on the Awards site.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

