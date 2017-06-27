Miles Jupp to host IoF National Fundraising Awards

The Institute of Fundraising’s National Fundraising Awards take place next Monday (3rd July), hosted by Miles Jupp.

Comedian and actor Jupp is a regular panellist on Have I Got News For You, Mock The Week and Never Mind The Buzzcocks, and the star of BBC2’s BAFTA Award-winning sitcom Rev. Early in his career, he played the inventor Archie in children’s TV series Balamory, and has also appeared on stage as well as in a number of films, including the recent Waterboys, and The Legend of Tarzan.

This year’s judging panel was chaired by UK Fundraising’s Howard Lake, and the awards ceremony takes place at London’s The Brewery next week, on the first evening of the IoF’s Fundraising Convention. There are 14 award categories, including Best Fundraising Newcomer and Best Fundraising Charity of the Year, and Most Committed Company to the Sector.

We can't wait for #iofawards ceremony on Monday 3 July! So many great examples of #fundraising #excellence and #comedian Miles Jupp as host! pic.twitter.com/RwPgnjbrpi — Inst. of Fundraising (@ioftweets) June 21, 2017

The shortlist for 12 of the categories was announced in April, with the remaining two awards: the Lifetime Contribution Award and Gill Astarita Fundraiser of the Year Award, to be announced on the night.

Tables can be booked on the Awards site.

