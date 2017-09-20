Cure Leukaemia appeals for old pound coins throughout Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Birmingham-based blood cancer charity Cure Leukaemia has tied in the imminent disappearance of the old round pounds with September’s Blood Cancer Awareness Month to maximise its fundraising.

The charity has distributed a large collection of piggy banks around the city, inviting the public to donate their old pound coins before they are taken out of circulation on 15 October.

Don’t hog old £1 coins

The charity is reminding people not to hog their old £1 coins. All the money raised will contribute to Cure Leukaemia’s £1m Centre Appeal to fund the expansion of the Centre for Clinical Haematology at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

It is inviting businesses, schools and individuals around the region to host a piggy bank for the month and collect as many old coins as they can until 15 October. Participants who don’t think this campaign is boar-ing so far include KPMG, Intercity Technology, Malmaison, Purnell’s Bistro & Ginger’s Bar, The Binding Site, the Cure Leukaemia nurses at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, and East Village.

The 8th Solihull (St. Augustine’s) Brownie group has also taken 14 piggy banks to fundraise with.

James McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Cure Leukaemia, commented: “This summer has seen bears across Birmingham appearing to help raise funds, and for the next few weeks we are hoping that our pigs will also spread across the region!

“This feeds into our larger ‘Just One More’ campaign in September, which believes that great things can be achieved if many can give a little. For example, if everyone in the city donated just one more pound, over £1m would be raised by this campaign

alone.”



Cure Leukaemia is also hoping that fans of Wolverhampton Wanderers will join the campaign in support of the Club’s Number 1, Carl Ikeme. The Nigerian player was diagnosed with Acute Leukaemia in July and the whole Wolves family has united to raise funds in support of him with over £75,000 raised for Cure Leukaemia to date.

The charity’s fundraising team is hoping the already generous fans will donate ‘Just One More’ £1 to support their number one.

Genius idea & gift from the @CureLeukaemia team – piggy bank to collect & donate old £1 coins. Will get painting with @GrBhamChambers teal 🎨 pic.twitter.com/U4eaH2G53N — Paul Faulkner (@GBChamberBoss) September 20, 2017

Design-your-own

The piggy banks are all paint-your-own pigs, so that those hosting them can make their mark and customise them. Cure Leukaemia hope that supporters will be creative and “prove that you can put lipstick on a pig to make all the difference!”

The charity is running competitions for the best-dressed pig on social media.

