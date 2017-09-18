Air Ambulance NI makes first fundraising appointment

The newly established Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) has made its first major fundraising appointment.

Kerry Anderson has joined the organisation has head of fundraising. Kerry has a significant track record of fundraising in the voluntary and community sector, having worked for Co-operation Ireland and Childline and operated at senior management level with Action Cancer and more recently Chest Heart and Stroke.

Kerry has a joint BA Honors Degree in Psychology and English from Queen’s University Belfast and a Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing.



AANI received start up funding from the Treasury last year on the basis that the funding would be matched. AANI says its annual fundraising target is £2 million.

AANI has also appointed a chief executive, Patrick Minne, who joins from the Charity Bank.

Meanwhile Caroline McGoran has joined Northern Ireland Hospice Care as director innovation and commercialisation which includes responsibility for fundraising and the charity’s retail operation.

